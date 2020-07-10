When the spotlight is on me, I will share what I know. Until one day, it's my turn to go...

Nrithya Andrews' latest single One Day is as personal as a diary entry. Its evocative lyrics, simple chords combined with her deeply emotive voice makes it a thing of beauty. The Chennai-based musician who's put out this single seven years after her debut EP, Bittersweet, says she was inspired to write the song after she had her newborn.



"Very simply put, the song is about the circle of life. After my pregnancy, when I came back from my parents' house, I was overwhelmed with many emotions. I was homesick and had a hard time realising that now, I'm the mother of the house. Around the same time, I lost my grandfather and a few days later my dog of ten years also passed away. It was a time of great sadness and at the same time I was taking on a lot of new roles. So it felt like my grandparents had passed on the baton to my parents and now they are the grandparents. I had become a parent and there was this beautiful girl in my life who gave me a lot of joy amidst all this," says Nrithya, who's also marking 12 years in the music industry.

Having worked for Yuvan Shankar Raja, Hip Hop Tamizha and G V Prakash, some of her popular Tamil playbacks include Eapadiyo Matikitein (Siva Manasula Shakthi) and Will You Be There (Thandavam).



"This single, in particular, is very special for me because I did everything by myself. From writing the lyrics, arranging, singing, mixing and mastering to creating the artwork and doing the photography. And I'm extremely happy that the song's very well-received now. A lot of women--especially new mothers and those who have lost their loved ones--have been reaching out to me saying how much they related to the song. I guess the song spoke to women more than it did to men," the 31-year-old adds.



When asked her if she's planning to create something big out of this single, Nrithya shares, "I'm working towards it. Hopefully, I want an EP out by the end of this year, although I don't want to overspeak. It's quite challenging especially with an infant around. But I definitely want to put it out even if it takes a little longer."



All set to take over Indulge Instagram account this Saturday for an intimate concert, Nrithya gives us a sneak peek into what to expect. "I'm planning to do a small set with some of my favourite songs and a couple of fun numbers as well. It will be just me and the piano. What a lot of people liked about the new song is how raw and genuine it was. So I'm going to stick to that same vibe," she shares.



Catch Nrithya Andrews perform live on this week's Indulge Saturday Night Insta Live! at 8 pm.