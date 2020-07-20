The 2020 edition of the American Music Awards will take place on November 22.



The format of the show is still unclear. Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, it is unclear if an audience will be present or not. But the show promises to feature many performances and celebrate the top artistes across multiple genres, reports variety.com.



Nominees will be announced in October. It will be based on album and digital song sales, radio airplay, streaming, social activity and touring.



The American Music Awards (AMAs) honours artistes in multiple genres, including Pop/Rock, Alternative Rock, Country, Rap/Hip-Hop, Soul/R&B, Adult Contemporary, Contemporary Inspirational, Latin, EDM and Soundtrack.



Pop star Taylor Swift has fetched 24 AMAs. Michael Jackson has received 23 of them, followed by Alabama with 22 trophies.

