If you are falling short of ideas on how to impress your sister this Rakhshabandhan, you don't need to worry at all. Designer footwear brand Shilpsutra, know for their bespoke line of juttis with a contemporary twist, has come up with an amazing collection of Rakhi special juttis.

This dainty footwear in brilliant hues have clean bends and can be paired with both your traditional and Western outfits.

Floating Iris by Shilpsutra

From the gorgeous edit, we simply heart their Amaryllis juttis, a gorgeous pair of hand-embroidered white footwear showcasing intricate silk thread shaded work with cutdana and beads on a white slubbed fabric. The Floating Iris' design is based on water irises, an iridescent flower mostly purple but can be found in multiple colours. These juttis show the multicoloured flowers floating on beautiful blue waters.

Noor juttis by Shilpsutra

And we simply loved the rich velvet base in enchanting black in Noor juttis. They have geometric embroidery using crystals, cutdana, sequins and pearls that resurrect the elegance of the royal durbars of India.

Designer masks by Shilpsutra

Keeping the pandemic situation in mind, the brand has also come with a nice range of hand-stitched face masks made with resham with rafia embroidery to add a touch of grace to your look. Shilpsutra face masks are breathable, soft on the skin and made with easy to wash, organic cotton linen.

The price starts from Rs 2,999 and you can order on www.shilpsutra.com or their Insta handle @shilpsutra