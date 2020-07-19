Despite the pandemic adding to the glum atmosphere Kolkata-based designer Surbhi Pansari has come up with a smart festive edit for men to brighten up Rakshabandhan this year. Keeping in mind the popularity of this festival among Indians across the world, Pansari has launched a collection of relaxed and comfortable garments to help make the festival even more memorable.

Surbhi Pansari's Rakhi special edit

The assemblage is inspired by the colours and the mood of the Rakhi celebrations and the designer has incorporated an agglomeration of classic Jawahar Jackets and kurtas for men characterised by her individual style and classic craftsmanship.

Surbhi Pansari's Rakhi special edit

The festive edit has been curated with fabrics like linen and cool cotton and like most of her collections, is a celebration of timeless and luxurious elegance. One can opt from the wide variety of tasteful kurtas with an elegant vibe or a time-honoured Jawahar Jacket. The range also includes bandhgalas, a must-have in every man’s wardrobe.

Surbhi Pansari's Rakhi special edit



The colours used in this collection include Cherry Blossom, Midnight Blue, celery green.

"We strongly believe in staying together during these unprecedented times. We offer a safe and secure way to make purchases for your loved ones to wish them the best of health. Our exclusive range of garments will make your siblings feel pampered and loved in these trying times," adds Surbhi Pansari, founder-owner of her eponymous brand.