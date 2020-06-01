Composer-singer Wajid Khan of the popular Bollywood composer duo - Sajid Wajid passed away in the early hours on Monday in Mumbai. He was 42.

Wajid along with brother Sajid made their debut as music directors with Salman Khan's Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya and shot to fame with his blockbuster Dabangg in 2010, and there has been no looking back. Among numerous hits they composed were Tere Mast Mast Do Nain and Hud Hud Dabangg, Do You Wanna Partner, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Chinta Ta Chita and Fevicol Se to name a few. Even during the ongoing lockdown, the duo composed two songs for Salman - Pyaar Karona, a pop anthem encouraging all to fight the coronavirus, and Eid-special song Bhai Bhai, which talks of communal harmony.



As a singer, Wajid has also recorded many hit songs, including Do You Wanna Partner, Soni De Nakhre, Hud Hud Dabangg, Tujhe Aksa Beach and Jalwa.



His sudden demise has left many in the industry shocked. While singer Sonu Nigam posted a picture with him on Instagram with the caption 'My brother Wajid left us', music composer Salim Merchant took to Twitter to express his grief.



"Devastated with the news of the passing away of my brother Wajid of Sajid -Wajid fame. May Allah give strength to the family. Safe travels bro @wajidkhan7 you’ve gone too soon. It’s a huge loss to our fraternity. I’m shocked & broken . Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un," wrote Salim Merchant.



Clearing the speculations about the reason behind his death, Salim also confirmed that Wajid had kidney issues and had a transplant a while ago. "He had multiple issues. He had a kidney issue and had a transplant a while ago. But recently he got to know about kidney infection... He was on the ventilator for the last four days, after his situation started getting worse. Kidney infection was the beginning and then he got critical," he told news agency PTI.



Singer Adnan Sami too took to Twitter to express his shock. "I’m shocked!! I’ve lost a dear brother Wajid! I can’t come to grips with this tragic news... He was such a beautiful soul.. Oh dear Lord, Please have mercy...May Allah SWT bless him in Jannat-ul-Firdaus...Ameen," he wrote.

Calling him an integral part of her music journey, Playback singer Palak Muchhal wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Wajid Khan sir, who had been an integral part of my journey since the very beginning! Rest in peace."

Extending condolences to Sajid Khan, Wajid's brother, Vishal Dadlani wrote on Twitter: "Wajid Khan is gone far too soon. His talent and heart were never appreciated enough. All the times we planned to meet & never did because we were busy, those will always rankle. Sajid Khan, mere bhai. You will never be alone & our brother will forever be remembered."



More reactions:



"Heartbreaking news. Wajid no more. Spent time on the SRGMP show with him as a co-judge and he was so kind and generous. I know he was ailing for a while, regret not picking up the phone on him in this lockdown. Stunned and sad," wrote singer Sona Mohapatra on Twitter.



Singer Harshdeep Kaur tweeted: "My deep condolences to #WajidKhan Ji's family. Still can't believe that he is no more. Have always seen him smiling and spreading joy around him. Huge loss to the music industry."



"This cannot be true! I can't believe that Wajid bhai has left us.. In state of complete shock! Worked with u on so many songs and just met u a while ago @wajidkhan7 .. May your soul Rest In Peace.. May god give strength to the family to bear this huge loss," tweeted singer Tulsi Kumar.



Singer-Politician Babul Supriyo also expressed his condolence on Twitter: "Shocked to hear about the cruelly untimely demise of Wajid of the renowned Composer duo of Sajid Wajid. Incredible loss of a very very dear friend & a very very talented musical mind -- a Gr8 sport."