The Abhay Deol-starrer sci-fi thriller web series, JL50, about a crashed plane that went missing 35 years ago has garnered mixed reviews. However, the background score and the music of the series seems to have impressed the audience.

Up and coming composer, Aseem Trivedi, who had earlier released the popular single Rooh, is the person behind JL50’s music. He has composed the tracks Gharonda, Main Hi Hoon, Now I’m Here and has directed Jugnu (Jungle Ki Raat).

Every track in the album offers a different vibe. Gharonda is a sarangi and drums fusion composition, while Now I’m Here has elements of grunge. Jugnu (Jungle Ki Raat) leans towards Hindustani. Aseem who is trained in Hindustani says, “When I read the lyrics of the song Jugnu, I realised this would be quite an intense song to work on, and the treatment had to be quite different.” The song was penned, composed and sung by the acclaimed actor and poet Piyush Mishra who is playing a role in the series.

Although Jugnu has particularly caught people’s attention, it is Gharonda that is Aseem’s favourite. He says, “It is a song about a girl leaving her place and trying to find her home in her husband’s house. I had to think from the girl’s perspective while composing the tune.” The young director who originally comes from Kanpur, has had his share of rejections in Mumbai before he bagged JL50. “I was fortunate that Shailendra Vyas connected with my music and I got a chance to work on this series,” says the young composer who idolises AR Rahman and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Right now, he is basking in the success of JL50, but says before the end of this year, he will release another single.

JL50 is streaming on Sony LIV