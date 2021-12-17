Singer-composer Lucky Ali on his multi-city India tour, new album and future projects

One of the most soulful voices of the ’90s, Lucky Ali, the O Sanam hitmaker is all set for a multi-city album tour at Kolkata, Goa, Bengaluru and Delhi as we bid adieu to 2021. The India Tour, Ali’s first tour in a while will be hosted by leading entertainment platform Paytm Insider. The India Tour, a live on-ground event, looks promising. After a year of streaming live performances online and attending concerts through screens, this tour brings Ali’s signature raw vocals to the forefront. The singer-songwriter will be seen belting out a mix of his old favourite hits alongside brand new songs from his upcoming new album. Lucky Ali broke into the indie music scene with his debut album Sunoh in 1996 and since then played a significant role in building the indie and Hindi pop movement in India. His evergreen solo albums and Bollywood numbers continue to resonate with the audience even after years. We caught up with Lucky Ali, as he spoke about his upcoming tour, new album and the importance of promoting homegrown indie music. Excerpts.



Tell us about your multi-city tour. What inspired you to take up the tour now?

Now... Well because it’s a perfect time. During the lockdown, we were playing mostly online shows which gave us space to work on the songs and make the set into an experience that tells a story through songs and visuals that complement each other. This new experience with Farmhouse Music and Paytm Insider will be a very special show for everyone as we have added a few new songs, a few songs that we haven’t played in a while and a special visual set which I am excited about. So yeah, things are slowly opening back up again so it’s a perfect time.



We hear there is a new album in the offing as well?

Yeah, the album is coming soon. We are taking our time and perfecting the work. We need to do these final touches on things. Creative work takes time so, as soon as it’s ready, we can’t wait to share it with everybody.



For over decades you have mesmerised us with melodious songs. As a singer-songwriter, which role do you prefer more — singer or a songwriter?

I mean they call it singer-songwriter for a reason. There is not much more to elaborate on. We compose our ideas and work with fantastic lyricists and musicians like Mikey McCleary and the band that I work with but yeah, it’s hard to break it down further than that.



What is your creative process for composing a song?

Well sometimes I just have an idea, maybe a lyric in my mind and you know we play something on the guitar and then we try to bring the idea together and make it something beautiful for everybody who is listening to it. It takes time and sometimes a lot of revisiting.



You have not been doing playback for Bollywood for quite a while. Can we expect something on those lines in the future or even for OTT?

Maybe, I’m just looking for a great song with something I like. I won’t say no to it. But it is true we have not worked in and not been around the industry for quite some time.



As a singer what do you think of the Independent music genre in India?

Indie music is growing so much. So many of our youth listen to international music. It would be great if the music they want to listen to also comes from their own country and our motherland. It can be in any language.



Personally, what sort of music do you like?

Whatever touches my heart at that time.



What are you planning next?

Albums, shows, travel and retirement.

