Silly Boi, Water and Rum

Mumbai-based dream pop outfit Water and Rum is made of Tanya Shah and Ramya Pothuri. The duo's latest single Silly Boi is a soft and acoustic-driven number where the vocals shine through. The song is their tale on love and boys.

Diamond, Sushant Divgikar

Sushant Divgikar, who fans may know better as the drag queen Rani Ko-HE-Nur, has forayed into music with the single, Diamond. The anthem of self love is about breaking free of tags and labels. The song tells Sushant’s own story as well as a message of encouragement to listeners.

Curtains, Manas Jha

Mumbai-born and New York-based musician Manas Jha drops his new music video Curtains. The song and the video capture the artist's life as an introvert, and touches on themes of solitude, loneliness and love. The video follows two introverted people, who find love unexpectedly.



The Pat Earn, Treble Puns

Treble Puns, a Bengaluru-based two-piece band, is made up of Abhimanyu Roy and Sohini Bhattacharya. The duo plays an interesting mix of rock, Indian classical and electronica and their latest single is no different. Titled The Pat Earn, the instrumental number walks the delicate line between these genres. The band is also working on a music video which will be out soon that will explore the concept of pattern recognition.

Phantom Freestyle, Joshua Kandy and kNeil

Phantom Freestyle, the latest single by Joshua Kandy and kNeil is a mix of club beats, trap drums and old-school hip-hop. The lyrics talk about the music industry and the society. The song has been released by Fresh Out Of Records, a new indie record label and artist management company.



Jungle Mantra, DIVINE

After just dropping his sophomore album, Punya Paap, Mumbai-based rapper DIVINE is back with a new single, Jungle Mantra. The song is a collaboration with American rappers Vince Staples and Pusha T and part of the original sound track for the upcoming Netflix movie The White Tiger. The song is about being the underdog in the big bad world.

Sukoon, Samar Mehdi

Percussive-fingerstyle singer-songwriter Samar Mehdi describes his new song Sukoon as a quarantine lullaby. The track is about love, caring and compassion. The soft, gentle melody is accompanied by the singer’s emotive vocals.

Game on, Techno Gamerz

With over 12 million subscribers, gaming youtuber Ujjwal Chaurasia aka Techno Gamerz is an 18-year-old online sensation. The artiste now forays into the music industry with a debut single, Game On. The song is a collaboration with producer Sez on the Beat. The single is about his journey to success.



