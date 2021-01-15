What makes the city-based outfit - Jammers stand apart is that they can weave melodies and commercial numbers really well. The five-member band comprising of Krishna Tejasvi (vocalist), Naren RK Siddartha (Keyboard), Jagdish Chintala (bassist), Shashank Bhaskaruni (drummer), and Chinna Swamy (guitarist) have captivated the city’s nightlife giving local covers a creative edge. Jammers released their first original composition and are thrilled about it.

“Every musician wants to create their original composition someday. And, this truly has been Jammers’ priority. For a very long time, we have been in trials for creating something new, something fun. Alas! Time was not in our favour and things could not get materialised. But, keeping aside the past, we are exhilarated as we bring out our first original track,” announces Krishna Tejasvi, the lead vocalist of the band.

Jammers’ composition, Valalo which directly translates to trap, belongs to the retro-funk genre. “The song is a narration of how we vented our frustration on our drummer, who agreed to play in a private party for aged people. He was of course half asleep when he said yes to the gig. With no option left, we picked our instruments and started the music,” shares Krishna, the idea behind the track. While this fun story is based on true events, the vocalist confirms that they have slightly twisted and dabbled around with the story and the theme.

Valalo is a melodious track that translates you to a dreamy filmy song from the ‘60s. Kittu Vissapragada has penned lyrics for it and adds the right amount of retro to the tunes. With funky and upbeat transitions, this track was released on 14 January. “We had so much fun working on the song and the video. We cannot wait to create more original content that is both relevant and thought-provoking,” signs off Krishna Tejasvi.

Valalo is now streaming on their Jammers Originals YouTube channel.