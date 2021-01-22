This week, Indian-American musician Karsh Kale will be reimagining the works of iconic musician Phil Collins. The latter is set to helm a virtual gig for Paytm Insider’s Jim Beam Originals. He tells us that he is teaming up with two other musicians — Komorebi aka Tarana Marwah and the well-known Randolph Correia of Pentagram. In his first concert of 2021, the acclaimed percussionist informed that he would be adding his notes to the work of the drumming legend and former frontman of English rock band, Genesis. Karsh shares, “I grew up watching MTV so I remember seeing both Genesis with their Abacab album and Phil Collins solo with In the Air Tonight. As a drummer and lover of good songs, I was an instant fan.”



The concert is designed to rake up a fair amount of nostalgia. “The music of Phil Collins and Genesis has played like a soundtrack to my life as they continued for decades to keep putting out some of the best music in the world. Phil and Genesis have always been very much a studio band and all multi-instrumentalists so we will be performing and utilising all of the talents in the band,” shares the UK-born artiste who became a household name in the country after his background score for Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy in 2019. But his niche set of fans would say he had the makings of an icon from the days of his first album, Realize and Breathing Under Water, a collaboration with Anoushka Shankar that became instantly well-liked.

Komorebi is a multi-faceted musician. Add Randolph Correia to the mix and it has a lot of musical genius in one go. “I have put together a band consisting of some of the most prolific musicians I know. All three are genre-bending multi-instrumentalists and are all huge fans of Phil Collins. In some instances, we have reimagined the music and for some, we have stuck to the originals as tributes to the way the artistes of Genesis originally intended. It will feature Randolph Correia on guitars, vocals, and electronics, Tarana Marwah aka Komorebi on keyboards, electronics, and vocals, Ranjit Arapurakal on bass and vocals, and myself on drums, tabla, piano, and vocals,” shares Karsh.



Concert will air online on January 23.

Starts at Rs 99.