From Yeh Desh Hai Veer Jawano Ka to Ude Jab Jab Zulfein Teri, here's a look at five evergreen songs of Dilip Kumar

Dilip Kumar, aka Yusuf Khan aka Shehzada Salim, left us today. His death is certainly a great loss for Hindi cinema to which the legendary actor contributed immensely. He immortalised characters in films like Devdas, Kranti, Naya Daur and Jwar Bhata to name a few with his unmatched style. And though his films might be from the black and white era and his fans might not be the hip and happening Gen Z, there are a few songs that transcend generations and will continue to keep Dilip Sahab alive in our hearts.

Check out our list and tell us which is your favourite:

Yeh Hawa Yeh Raat Yeh Chandni

Dilip Kumar and Madhubala in Sangdil

Sung by Talat Mahmood and from the film, Sangdil 1952, it's one of the classic romantic numbers of that era and lovers swear by it. The film also stars the gorgeous Madhubala.



Yeh Desh Hai Veer Jawano Ka

Dilip Kumar in Naya Daur

There isn’t an Indian who has not heard and danced to this song. The ultimate Independence/Republic Day song from the film Naya Daur (1957) remains a favourite cutting across age, gender and class.

Ude Jab Jab Zulfein Teri

Dilip Kumar in Naya Daur

Another classic number from Naya Daur, this song featured Vyjayantimala and remains a favourite of many.

Maduban Mein Radhika Naache Re

Dilip Kumar in Kohinoor

Legendary singer Mohammed Rafi Sahab created many magical numbers for Dilip Kumar and this song with classical notes is one of them. It is from the film Kohinoor (1969).



Nain Lad Jaye Hain

Dilip Kumar in the song Nain Lad Jaye Hai from Ganga Jamuna

This fun and flirtatious song from the film Ganga Jamuna (1961) had to be on the list. Sung once again by Rafi Sahab and penned down by Naushaad, the song instantly makes us shake our legs.

