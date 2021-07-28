Marshall Sehgal and Afsana Khan team up once again for a new track titled 'Nain Matakka'

Singer-composer-lyricist Marshall Sehgal and Titliya-fame singer Afsana Khan have come together for a peppy Punjabi number – Nain Matakka. The video that's shot at some picturesque locations stars actor-model Amiee Misobbah and Marshall himself.

Talking about the song and collaboration, Marshall who has entertained his fans with tracks like Tamasha, Yalla Yalla, Waqt, See You Soon and Mitti in the past, tells us, “We are getting overwhelming response for Nain Matakka and it’s very encouraging for me as an artiste. The credit for the track’s success is as much Afsana Khan’s and Amiee Misobbah’s as it is mine. We are glad the song turned out just the way we had envisioned it and releasing it via TM Music gave it the maximum exposure.”

Earlier in April this year, Marshall and Afsana had dropped a single titled Jhumka. It was a peppy party number that had garnered positive response from listeners.