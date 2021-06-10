At this time of the pandemic and lockdown, when everyone is homebound, creativity has taken a pause for many. However, several musicians are finding inspirations to create music renditions of their choice. One of them is Mumbai based independent Pop artist Sudipto Banerjee popularly known as JYNN, who has recently released his independent single All I Need.

A melodic collection between the groovy, hard hitting pop beats and the lo-fi vibe of guitars and mellow keys, All I Need, is all about knowing the potential of making the dreams come true. The song enfolds individual ambitions and perseverance.

“My single is a representation of how I feel about dreams and success. This lockdown helped me to understand that music was the best way to communicate my feelings,” begins Sudipto, who started learning music when he was eight year old. At that age he could play the keyboard effortlessly and understand the notes and instruments played in Skillet’s album Awake, especially a song called Comatose. “I felt I could express myself through music and started taking it seriously,” he says.

Sudipto began his musical journey by playing instruments and singing at college events and competitions; he soon became part of various music bands as a singer, and would write songs in his hostel room in IIT Mumbai. Now, a multi-instrumentalist, singer and a song writer, whose major influences are The Weekend, Lana Del Rey, Cigarettes after Sex, Billie Eilish, Khalid and Ariana Grande, Sudipto has released four singles in one year where one of his songs, Memories made it to the Rolling Stone's daily playlist.

Although Sudipto is fairly new in the music game as he started making singles inependently from last year, when we learnt about his international exposure for his music training and then IIT Bombay, it makes sense that he had a sea of opportunities to explore music and its Varsatality. Growing up in Bahrain, Middle East, Sudipto trained in western classical music at Trinity College of London, which exposed him to pop, rock, hip hop and rap and later he also included jazz and blues in his music compositions.

With the new era of diverse and decentralised music, there is enough room for imagination and creativity. And the accessibility and possibility of experimenting with technology has opened the doors for independent musicians. Sudipto believes, “Nowadays there is a plethora of inspiration, creation and opportunities one can avail to get where they want to be,” concludes the singer.

All I Need is streaming on YouTube

