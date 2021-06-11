Tyesha Kohli, a Delhi-based musician , has always found her calling in music. After working with producers and songwriters like MojoJojo and Goya, the musician has released her first single — Midnight Lover. The song has its origin in prompts received on social media. She tells us that the track and the lyrics are a reminder that our hearts deserve better than just a midnight lover. Excerpts from the interview:

What was the idea behind the song?

Back in 2020, in late July, I remember having had a few particularly exhausting weeks, and being creatively drained out. On a complete whim, I reached out to my Instagram audience and asked them to throw random prompts at me, and so they did. However, the words that came my way had absolutely nothing to do with each other —‘cat’, ‘snowflake’, ‘heaven’ were some of them. But something about one of the prompts, ‘midnight love’ pulled me in and I started to build a narrative and a song around it. That is how I got my debut release.

Official artwork of Midnight Lover

The music video of Midnight Lover is glamorous. What was the idea behind it?

When we started to shoot the video, I knew I wanted it to be retro but modern, and follow a bright palette. All the colours you see in the song contribute to a visual contradiction. With a trial and error strategy, we shot the video in just one day. Can you believe it?

Has music always been your passion?

I think while growing up I did develop interests in other fields but music has constantly been in the back of my mind. Even if I did get into something else out of curiosity, I would always find my way back to music. So, yes, you can say that I have always wanted to be a musician.

Do you have a dream collaboration?

I would say the day I get to sing with Avril Lavigne, my icon, that's the day I think I would just retire and go make cocktails in some remote corner of Spain.

What’s next for you?

I am currently working on a song, which is called, IWYLMGS aka I Wish You'd Let Me Go Sooner. The song will be out this month. I am pretty excited about that.

Midnight Lover is now streaming on all online platforms.

