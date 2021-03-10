Mumbai-based electronica artiste Tejas Nair's Spryk moniker is famous for immersive art installations, well-curated audio-visual sets, ambisonic sound for VR & video games, and club-ready releases. Spryk is headed to Kolkata for an audio-visual experience featuring generative visuals by Cursorama, cutting-edge lighting design by Naveen Deshpande, and a unique stage set-up as his canvas. The show that is scheduled to be held at TopCat CCU, features an exclusive commission that debuted at Magnetic Fields Festival 2019 and received a lot of attention.

"It’s an exciting prospect to be doing live shows again and I consider myself very privileged to be able to do so while a lot of the world is still in lockdown. March of 2020 we were scheduled to embark on a tour taking Apex on the road, obviously that never happened. Cut to a year later, the crew @cursorama @naveen_deshpand3 & I are about to leave for the first show @aurokitchenbar in Delhi, this Saturday, where we perform APEX for the first time since @magneticfieldsfestival 2019. I for one will certainly be performing with a new appreciation for what we do," Spryk wrote on Instagram.

Venue: TopCat CCU

Date: March 13

Time: 9 pm