Gratitude with a Bossa Nova groove? Delhi-based Nrithya Maria Andrews never fails to deliver on emotions we can all relate to, with her music. Her new single Ordinary Life which releases today is a pop song with a message we could all use right about now. “It’s about being grateful for the present, even though life didn’t go as planned,” says the singer, who has sung for the likes of Yuvan Shankar Raja and GV Prakash. With a lyric video that draws you in and even an Instagram filter created — to help you celebrate the little joys we often take for granted — this musician promises a whole ‘feel good’ experience. One that is non-ticketed, no-contact friendly and that you can still share with loved ones, all the same.



The 32-year-old who last released One Day, after her daughter Mila was born tells us that she has had this idea on the brew for a while now. “I had the idea for the song about three years ago when I was travelling almost five hours to work every day and I didn’t have the time or energy to think or sing or create anymore and that left me feeling claustrophobic almost,” she recalls. So, she let it simmer, all the while searching for the right words. Ironically, the pandemic which she says “definitely influenced how the final lyrics turned out” might have sped the creative process along.

My most favourite part about putting out my own music is the lyrics. I enjoy writing the lyrics. It makes me feel like it gives me a voice and a platform for me to speak and for people to listen to what I have to say. So, technically, in a Spotify era, it may not be the wisest thing to put out a lyric video because it sort of divides the listener traffic. But I want people to really read, listen and relate with me.

-Nrithya Maria Andrews



Look out for a ’70s style cover art inspired by a ‘what if Janis Joplin had to trade her microphone for a salary’ sort of vibe and elements of jazz with a sax, double bass and trumpet section (played by freelance artists she discovered online from Poland and Australia). Chennai-based drummer Vinay Ramakrishnan handled the percussion for the track and introduced the wonderful Bossa Nova groove you will hear when you press play.



Available on all music platforms.