The Weeknd accepts the top hot 100 artist award at Billboard Music Awards 2021

The Billboard Music Awards 2021, held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night, saw Canadian singer-songwriter The Weeknd winning a total of 10 awards. The Korean boy band sensation, BTS won all categories nominated for, including Top Duo/Group and Top Social Artist, Pink received the Icon Award, and Taylor Swift was named Top Female Artist.

Here's a look at the winners in the top categories at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards:

— Top artist: The Weeknd

— Top Hot 100 song: The Weeknd - Blinding Lights

— Top Billboard 200 album: Pop Smoke - Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon.

— Top female artist: Taylor Swift

— Top male artist: The Weeknd

— Top new artist: Pop Smoke



— Top collaboration: Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth - I Hope

— Top duo/group: BTS

— Top R&B artist: The Weeknd

— Top rap artist: Pop Smoke

— Top country artist: Morgan Wallen

— Top rock artist: Machine Gun Kelly

— Top Latin artist: Bad Bunny

— Top dance/electronic artist: Lady Gaga

— Top Christian artist: Elevation Worship

— Top gospel artist: Kanye West

— Top social artist: BTS



— Top streaming songs artist: Drake

— Top song sales artist: BTS

— Top radio songs artist: The Weeknd

— Top Billboard 200 artist: Taylor Swift

— Top Hot 100 artist: The Weeknd

— Artist of the Decade Award: Drake

— Icon Award: Pink

— Change Maker Award: Trae Tha Truth