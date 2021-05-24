Billboard Music Awards 2021: Here's the list of winners in top categories
The Billboard Music Awards 2021, held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night, saw Canadian singer-songwriter The Weeknd winning a total of 10 awards. The Korean boy band sensation, BTS won all categories nominated for, including Top Duo/Group and Top Social Artist, Pink received the Icon Award, and Taylor Swift was named Top Female Artist.
Here's a look at the winners in the top categories at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards:
— Top artist: The Weeknd
— Top Hot 100 song: The Weeknd - Blinding Lights
— Top Billboard 200 album: Pop Smoke - Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon.
— Top female artist: Taylor Swift
— Top male artist: The Weeknd
— Top new artist: Pop Smoke
— Top collaboration: Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth - I Hope
— Top duo/group: BTS
— Top R&B artist: The Weeknd
— Top rap artist: Pop Smoke
— Top country artist: Morgan Wallen
— Top rock artist: Machine Gun Kelly
— Top Latin artist: Bad Bunny
— Top dance/electronic artist: Lady Gaga
— Top Christian artist: Elevation Worship
— Top gospel artist: Kanye West
— Top social artist: BTS
— Top streaming songs artist: Drake
— Top song sales artist: BTS
— Top radio songs artist: The Weeknd
— Top Billboard 200 artist: Taylor Swift
— Top Hot 100 artist: The Weeknd
— Artist of the Decade Award: Drake
— Icon Award: Pink
— Change Maker Award: Trae Tha Truth