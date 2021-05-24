Actress Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee Sen took to Instagram on Sunday to conduct an open ‘Ask Me Anything’ session with fans, and revealed that she was currently single.

When one of the users had asked, “Do you have a boyfriend? Pls tell,” Renee hinted that she was currently single and said, “Focus is work.”

Another netizen had asked, “Ex boyfriend ke bare may batao (Tell us something about your ex-boyfriend,” to which she replied, “No point talking about it.”

Take a look at her replies here:

Yet another user was curious about her “future boyfriend,” to which Renee said, “I wish I could time travel to answer this.”

Renee also answered several questions on her skincare and haircare regime and her daily routine during the lockdown.

On the work front, Renee said during the interactive session that her next project is already on the way. However, she did not divulge any details about it and simply said, “It’s under post-production.”

Renee made her debut in acting earlier in 2021 with a short film named Suttabaazi, which was released on Disney+ Hotstar. The film had Renee playing the role of a rebellious teenager and smoker who was at loggerheads with her parents during the lockdown.

In an earlier interview to media sources, when asked about the fame and privilege that came with being Sushmita’s daughter, Renee said, “I’m not running away from my surname. I know it comes with a lot of responsibility and the love I’m getting is because of my mother, the kind of work she has done. But I’m not taking the pressure or else I won’t be able to do a single day’s job. And, I’ll never take it for granted, nor will I allow anybody else to take it for granted.”