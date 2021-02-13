Ever since Sushmita Sen posted a cryptic note on her Instagram, rumours have been abuzz that the former Miss Universe and beau, Rohman Shawl were headed for a split. The couple seems to have now put the speculations to rest as they made an appearance together on Friday night.

Sushmita and Rohman posed together for the paparazzi while they were out and about in the city on Friday. Rohman was seen sporting a white T-shirt and black joggers while Sushmita was in a casual black ensemble.

Sushmita sent fans clamour after she shared an anonymous note that read: "The problem is women think he will change, he won't. The mistake men make is thinking she'll never leave, she will."

Sushmita and Rohman have been dating since 2018. The duo often keep making appearances in each other's mushy social media posts. Rohman also shares a great bond with Sushmita's daughters Renee and Alisah.



