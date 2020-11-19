Sushmita Sen turns 45 today. The former beauty queen who won the Miss Universe in 1994 and is also among the top actresses in Hindi cinema made a comeback on screen with Aarya earlier this year.

In an exclusive interview with Indulge, the actress had said, “The way Aarya has been received, I can say the love (showered upon me) has been pretty palpable.”



Sushmita's journey in the fashion and film industry has been a memorable one. But the actress says it's not an easy path to success in these glamorous fields. "You really need to have a burning passion to be a model. It looks very glamorous and it seems like it is a career, but it isn't. It is fantastic as a hobby. Modelling has a very short lifespan. In India, more than half the people walking the ramp are not even Indians, so there is stiff competition. You are not just competing against your own people, you are in the race against foreigners too. Do it only if it piques your interest but always have other professions in mind," she had said earlier to Indulge.

The actress is now busy judging a reality show for a popular shopping brand. Participants are all fashion influencers vying for the top spot. Sushmita perhaps is considered the first influencer when she won the Miss Universe and her words did have an impact globally. But today with social media, the role of an influencer is quite different. The former beauty queen had said, "I think an influencer should have the ability to change a conversation. Which means even if I look at great videos and pictures with innovative captions on social media, what I really want to see is if the content evokes a feeling in me. Without this ability to elicit emotions an influencer cannot communicate with a wider audience."