Actress Sushmita Sen did a live session on Instagram on Friday to announce that she has won the Champions of Change national award for her contribution to social welfare and women empowerment.

The actress came on camera with her daughters Renee, Alisah, and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl. She started off by saying that she has been super busy filming for season 2 of the series Arya.

Watch the video here:

Moving on immediately to talk about the award she received, Sushmita said, “I, today, virtually received one of the most beautiful awards; it’s beautiful because it’s a National Award. It fills my heart up because I know that my father would be really, really proud because he served our nation as an officer of the Indian Air Force for many, many years, and every time ‘Bharat’ gives his daughter something, he just gets super happy. It means the world (to him).”

She then showed a framed certificate of the award and explained, “It (the award) is called Champions of Change. It is for social welfare and women empowerment.” Sushmita then went on to show a golden insignia with Sardar Valabhbhai Patel’s face on it.

The certificate of the Champions of Change national award

The insignia of the Champions of Change national award

“When our country recognises women and any woman, they empower women to be your support. As I said in my acceptance speech today, to be born a woman itself is a huge gift from God. But to be in service of women, now that’s a privilege. It’s a moral responsibility, and, well, to get voted for is a very humbling experience. So thank you.”

“Anything good that happens in my life is incomplete without sharing it with you guys,” she added.

Also read: Durga Puja special: Sushmita Sen on her comeback, overcoming an autoimmune illness and what it means to be a mother

When a netizen commented on her live asking about her upcoming project Arya 2, Sushmita said, “Yeah, I’m waiting for Arya 2 also. The only thing I can promise you is that we’ve put my heart and soul into this season because there is such a powerful progression in Arya’s life from season 1 to season 2. I can’t wait for you to see it and fall in love with her even more than before.”

Also read: Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl put breakup rumours to rest, step out together

“It was heartbreaking to stop filming because we were so close to finishing it,” she added. However, she decided not to give a release date for the series without proper confirmation.

Sushmita also introduced her family in the live and shared a few candid moments online with a discussion on her hair and her bae Rohman’s shaving experiences.