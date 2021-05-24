Singer-songwriter Shayan Italia who made his debut with the Hinglish single Sha La La, featuring 65 legendary musicians and 21 visual artists coming together to ignite India with a deeply pertinent message of ‘Love without boundaries’ released one more song called Warriors.

“Yes we need oxygen but we need our fighting spirit back. Warriors is our fighting spirit,” avers Shayan who has written, arranged and produced the song recorded in next-generation 3D audio, featuring an anthemic drum and is spearheaded by an edgy dynamic grand piano performance. The ensemble of vocals adds to Shayan’s smooth dreamy vocals as icing on the cake making this song perfect for repeat listening.

Warriors was born out of Covid led downtime and Italia scored this song to fuel courage within his friends and family which has caught international attention. Released in 200 countries, the song is proving to be a balm on the sore hearts of people all over the world and especially in India. Warriors’ lyrics and uplifting melody make it hard not to be inspired by the song on first listen alone. It’s a song that the world needs today, a song for every man, woman and child; for every one of our heroes (doctors, policeman, nurses, firefighters, voluntary workers and more) through these trying times and every individual that has sacrificed or lost in this global battle that we stand united against.

Link: (1) Inspirational Songs 2021 | Warriors by Shayan Italia (Official Music Video) | New English Song - YouTube