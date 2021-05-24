Popular television and theatre actress Smita Bansal is back on stage. The actress features in a play titled Chanda Hai Tu streaming on Zee Theatre. The play is a poignant tribute to motherhood, in which Smita plays Mrs Shukla – a mother, who finds ways to make ends meet while trying to keep her sanity intact as a caregiver.

The teleplay screening through the week on Dish TV & D2H Rangmanch Active, depicts the challenges of raising a physically challenged child.

The play revolves around parents who invest endless care in raising their son Bachu, and take turns to ensure at least one of them is at home with their son. Even though leading a normal life is difficult for them, their determination to turn a negative situation into a positive one is what makes this an emotional and heart-wrenching story.

Talking about her role and playing a mother on stage after a long, Smita says, "Playing a mother came naturally to me as I have two daughters. I constantly worry about them, cannot bear to see them in any pain, and want to give them the best that life has to offer. I would do anything to make them smile. That is why it wasn’t hard to play Mrs. Shukla," says the actress.

She further adds that the character was relatable because of its motherly instincts. “She (Mrs Shukla) is a strong woman who is managing her family responsibilities as well as professional commitments. While reading the play, I was overwhelmed by the extent of her dedication, sacrifices, courage, and unwavering commitment," she shares.

When asked about the process of getting into the character, Smita credits it to rehearsals. “The cast spent a lot of time getting the ‘sur’ or defining the notes of each character right. Also, once we all began to connect with each other, the chemistry started building from there. When you understand the emotion behind the lines, you let go of who you are and become the character. By the time we shot the play, we were all fully-prepared,” she recalls and adds that the whole process was magical. “I hope the audiences will appreciate all the love and hard work that went into it,” she concludes.

