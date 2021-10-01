Nagaland-based singer-songwriter Sosin Naomi’s single Be OK revolves around the themes of vulnerability, loss and love

As a little girl, she was curious about everything around her. Little did she know that all the stories and experiences of people that she had grown up observing will one day be woven into lyrics. When you listen to 23-year-old Sosin Naomi, a singer and songwriter from Nagaland, you realise that she has brought her keen sense of observation to her first single Be OK which is about finding hope in the time of the pandemic. “Seeing people dealing with pain and loss of their loved ones including the state of their mental health during the pandemic made me write this song,” begins Sosin, who intends to convey the message of finding hope and bringing a sense of calmness in times of sorrow and hardship.

Sosin Naomi

Born and raised in an environment surrounded by music, given that both her parents were music lovers, paved the way for her to get into singing at the age of nine. Sosin tells us that she was exposed to a variety of genres like country, rock and blues and draws her inspiration from Shania Twain, H.E.R and John Mayer. “I started music as a hobby and soon realised that it meant more than that; then I started working on myself and music seriously,” she recalls. The bright and fresh pop track Be OK, although, revolves around the themes of vulnerability, hardship and love with the lyrics very much about one’s grief, the song still manages to give a calming effect with a soothing bassline juxtaposed with Sosin’s melodious voice.

Art work of the single

“My producer and I made sure to make it sound fun to bring the sense of calmness,” shares the singer, who is currently in Delhi working on her next projects. Hailing from a state that boasts a variety of folk music, Sosin wants to experiment with the local music. “I am very keen on learning to incorporate Naga folk music in my work as that’s where my identity lies and where I belong. I would love to share that part of me with the world someday,” Sosin says in conclusion.

Now streaming on YouTube.

