Singer Raashi Sood drops a Karwa Chauth special track featuring Adah Sharma

Karwa Chauth is this weekend, and singer Raashi Sood has dropped a single dedicated to newlyweds celebrating the festival.

Titled Sorry Sorry the song captures the fun banter of a newly-married couple that is just setting up its home. Featuring Adah Sharma and Rohan Mehra, the video showcases the journey of the individuals who are now a couple.

Raashi, who has co-composed and co-written Sorry Sorry with Zaraan, says, "Zaran is extremely talented considering his compositions and lyrical abilities. With him and Hiten, the idea was to create something very usual, cute as well as romantic, something seen in every household story. We have portrayed that every relationship has its ups and downs but ultimately you get back together. And that's what love is all about! Exactly what Sorry Sorry is and love how Adah and Rohan have projected it."

Adah, who plays the leading lady in the video, says, "Sorry Sorry is a cute song about a young couple living together, and the little fights they have. It's a fun concept and our director Ritika has kept the humour alive in the video which I liked."

Meanwhile Rohan says, "Raashi Sood is an amazing singer and I love her vocals! I am very excited about the launch. We shot it over two days and I enjoyed working with the Big Bang Team and more so with Adah for the first time. The chemistry between Adah and me looks nice and the song looks beautiful!"



Raashi, a versatile vocalist had debuted as a playback singer with Ammy Virk in Bambukat. She recently released a track Mil Mahiya with Big Bang Music that featured Sonakshi Sinha.