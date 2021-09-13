MTV VMAs 2021: Doja Cat's 'chair hat' look goes viral

From wearing a 'chair hat', to dressing up as a worm and even sporting chicken feet boots, rapper Doja Cat redefined fashion as a performer and a host at the MTV Video Music Awards 2021.



The 'Need to Know' singer, 25, did double duty at Sunday night's VMAs, both hosting the show and performing on stage in four over-the-top outfits, reports pagesix.com.



Doja Cat, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, kicked things off on the red carpet in a black Vivienne Westwood corset decked out with purple draping and accessorised with red thigh-high latex socks and strappy platform heels.



Her hair was pulled half up and streaked with scarlet.



"I was inspired by rock and '90s glam," her hairstylist told Page Six Style exclusively.



The stylist added: "This is my version of London street style that she absolutely killed."



On stage, she changed her hair, donning a straight platinum blond wig. She kept on her same corset, but added a pair of baggy black pants, also from Westwood.



Then, for her high-flying acrobatic performance, Doja sported a platinum bob and wide-leg red pants with a matching strappy crop top.



What took everyone by surprise was a trippy quilt-inspired midi dress with a built-in hood and long sleeves.



"I look like a worm. That's dope," she said while accepting the Best Collab award with musician SZA for their song 'Kiss Me More'.



Doja Cat added: "I never thought I'd be dressed as a worm while accepting an award."



She topped things off with a red chair hat, which she later repurposed as an actual seat.



Last was an eye-catching set of chicken feet boots, paired with a Pilgrim-style hat.



The singer was nominated for five awards in total, including Video of the Year, making her the first-ever host nominated in the category.

