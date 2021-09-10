Goriyaan Goriyaan fame singer-composer and lyricist Romaana talks about his new song Mehrbaniaan

Romaana shot to fame when his song Goriyaan Goriyaan crossed seven million views on YouTube and entered the Top 10 chart earlier this year. Not many would know that the first phrase of B-Praak’s Baarish Ki Jaaye featuring actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, which inspired monsoon memes on social media, was partly composed by Romaana. And now, he is on the YouTube trending list for his recently released song Mehrbaniaan — a love and breakup song. The song follows a story of a couple who separate to live their dreams. “It was my brother’s idea. He had a story about a girl and a boy separating because the boy is ambitious. Then I wrote the lyrics along the same lines and composed it,” begins Romaana, who hails from Chandigarh and believes that love songs, especially sad ones, connect with the youth. “I get many calls from boys and girls saying they connect with my sad songs especially after their break up,” validates the singer.

Romaana was also the co-composer of Filhaal featuring Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon and Arijit Singh’s Pachtaoge featuring Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi. When we asked if having stars featured in their video steals the spotlight from musicians, the composer denies the notion. “They are the face of it and it makes a song reach a bigger audience. Ultimately everyone gets their due,” he says.

Being a self-trained and independent musician, Romaana says that indie music is here to stay. “It’s a wonderful time for independent musicians and with streaming platforms, musicians can release their work online rather than waiting for producers,” he opines.

On conceiving Mehrbaniaan, Romaana says he was more focused on the composing rather than the outcome of his efforts. “I always focus on creative input. Sometimes, I think the song would do well and it doesn’t appeal much to the audience and at times it just works unexpectedly. I always think about producing my best and then leave the rest to the audience,” says the singer in conclusion.

Mehrbaniaan is streaming on YouTube.

