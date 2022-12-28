Bob Marley’s grandson Jo Mersa Marley passes away aged 31

Reagge artiste and the grandson of the legendary musician Bob Marley, Jo Mersa Marley, passed away on December 27, aged 31, a representative of the musician told media sources. According to reports, the Jamaican-American singer was found unresponsive in a vehicle. Sources added that the cause of Jo’s death was an asthma attack.

Jo was born in Kingston, Jamaica, on March 12, 1991. Reports stated that the Burn It Down vocalist spent a large portion of his early years in Jamaica. He then relocated to Florida to finish high school. He later pursued a studio engineering degree at Miami Dade College.

He made his recording debut in 2010 with the track, My Girl, a song he co-wrote with his cousin Daniel Bambaata Marley. Two years later, he released, Bad So, a track off his 2014 EP called Comfortable. Jo released his debut album, Eternal, in 2021.

The late artiste had discussed finding his own identity in the industry in an early interview. “I am one of the new generations of Marleys, but I am still experimenting at the same time. My plan is to do something new with my roots,” he said.

About his craft, the musician once said in an interview, “In all honesty, it depends on the vibe because sometimes you will have a tune or idea, like a whole tune is in your head but no beat, and other times, you have a beat and no tune. That’s for me, of course. I can’t speak for everyone. Some songs I am able to finish in a night, and some take longer.”

Jo’s grandfather Bob Marley played a significant role in the growth of reggae music. Some of his biggest songs included, Everything's Gonna Be Alright, Get Up, Stand Up, Is This Love, I Shot the Sheriff, and No Woman, No Cry. In 1981, Bob passed away from melanoma. at the age of 36.