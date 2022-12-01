Fleetwood Mac’s singer-keyboardist Christine McVie passes away aged 79

Singer Christine McVie who played with the American-British band, Fleetwood Mac, passed away on Wednesday, aged 79, her family told media sources. The artiste is known for popular songs such as Little Lies, Everywhere, Don't Stop, Say You Love Me and Songbird. According to a statement released by her family, the singer passed away in a hospital following a short illness. Christine who left Fleetwood Mac in 1998 after 28 years of association, returned to the group in 2014.

“On behalf of Christine McVie’s family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine’s death. She passed away peacefully at the hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie,” the statement released by her family read.

According to sources, Fleetwood Mac was founded in London in 1967 and has sold more than 100 million records worldwide. The band also paid tribute to the artiste with a statement they posted on Twitter, saying, “There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.”

Christine McVie was born Christine Perfect in the Lake District village of Bouth in 1943. She got her start in the blues group Chicken Shack, which achieved success with a version of I'd Rather Go Blind by Etta James that featured Christine as the lead singer. She quit the group the next year after being married to John McVie, and in 1970 she joined Fleetwood Mac.

Sources said that Fleetwood Mac consisting of Mick Fleetwood, Christine and John McVie, Lindsey Buckingham, and Stevie Nicks—became one of the most well-known rock bands of the 1970s and 1980s, despite their tumultuous history. In 1998, the Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame inducted eight band members, including Christine.