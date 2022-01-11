Sandeepa Dhar sizzles in B Praak and Asees Kaur’s upcoming single, Ik Mili Mainu Apsraa

Sandeepa Dhar recently took to social media to announce her music video debut in B Praak and Asees Kaur’s Ik Mili Mainu Apsraa. She shared the single’s official poster on Instagram and captioned it “Kickstarting 2022 with this!”

Due for release on January 15, the song is composed by Jaani who claims the single to be more of a story than a song. With the scenic background of Karjat, a small hilly town in Maharashtra the video will see Sandeepa flaunting her moves.

Sandeepa Dhar

Driven with interest in dance from a tender age, the actress has previously made international headlines with the Australian musical play The West Side Story. Directed by Garry Stewart, she was the protagonist Maria, an innocent Puerto Rican girl. Dhar holds the title of being the only Indian performer with over a hundred shows across the globe.

The 32-year-old actress hails from Srinagar and made her way into the industry with Sooraj Barjatya’s Isi Life Mein in 2010. She was cast opposite debutant Akshay Oberoi. Sandeepa went on to feature in commercial successes like Dabangg 2 and Heropanti.

She is currently looking forward to her first collaboration with Imtiaz Ali in his untitled project.