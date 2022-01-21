Adele postpones the entire Las Vegas Residency tour due to COVID-19 

Adele, one of the world’s best-selling music artists, had to reschedule her tour dates in less than 24 hours before the opening night of the event. The singer had announced the same through a video posted on her social media handle.



The video reflected Adele’s grief at the raincheck and accounted for the cause of the tour’s hold-off. In the video, Adele mentions: "Half my team, half my crew are hit by Covid; they still are, and it's been impossible to finish the show, and I can't give you what I have right now, and I'm gutted.”



She also expressed her apology to her fans who had travelled to attend the show. She added: "I'm so sorry to everyone that's travelled again, I'm really really sorry. We're on it, we're going to reschedule all of the dates, and I'm going to finish the show and get it to where it needs to be for you. All dates will be rescheduled, more info coming soon."



The concert titled: ‘Weekends with Adele’ was scheduled to be held at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, every Friday and Saturday, starting from January 21, 2022, until April 16, 2022.



Fans around the world have expressed mixed emotions on social media about the delay of the concert. While there were a few who expressed their distress on the expenses of their travel and ticket costs, several others expressed their solidarity and offered words of comfort responding to the singer’s announcement.