Janhvi Kapoor, sister Khushi Kapoor had tested positive for COVID-19, now safe

Actress Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier, and are now safe as they have recovered and tested negative for the virus.

Janhvi took to Instagram Stories and wrote that she and her sister had tested positive for the virus on January 3, 2022. She said, “Hey guys! So me and my sister tested positive for COVID-19 on the 3rd of January. We have now completed the BMC required days of home isolation and have both tested negative. First two days were tough, and then every other day got better. The only way to protect ourselves from this virus is to mask up and vaccinate! Take care everyone! (sic)”

On January 9, Janhvi posted a series of pictures on Instagram, one of which had her lying in bed with a thermometer sticking out of her mouth. In another picture, she shared a photo of herself snuggled up in bed with Khushi. She captioned it, “That time of the year again (sic).”

Last month, Janhvi’s step-brother Arjun Kapoor, step-sister Anshula Kapoor, cousin Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani had tested positive for COVID-19.

Other celebrities who tested positive for COVID-19 recently include singer John Mayer, actresses Swara Bhasker, Trisha, Nora Fatehi, and Mrunal Thakur, actor John Abraham, comedian Vir Das, actress-politician Khushbu Sundar, singer Arijit Singh, filmmaker and producer Ekta Kapoor, designer Sussanne Khan, among others.

Meanwhile, Kollywood actor Sathyaraj, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a private hospital, has now been discharged.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen next in Mili, which is the Hindi adaptation of the Malayalam survival thriller Helen. Directed by Mathukutty Xavier — who had also helmed the original movie — Mil is produced by her father, filmmaker Boney Kapoor. Mili also stars actors Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal.

Janhvi will also be seen next in Mr and Mrs Mahi, alongside Rajkummar Rao. The film is directed and co-written by Sharan Sharma along with Nikhil Mehrotra, and will be backed by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions. Mr and Mrs Mahi is scheduled for release on October 7, 2022.