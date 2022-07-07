 Javed Ali on performing live after the COVID-19 pandemic and how music has changed

It was a mind-blowing experience to witness Javed Ali perform live on stage, not to mention interacting with him after his performance for an interview. To our surprise, he was a rockstar on stage, but off the stage, he is a simple man much connected to reality. We could also see this in his songs and the success that followed him in a span of 15 years ever since he started his career in 2007 with the song Ek Din Teri Raahon Mein from Naqaab starring Akshaye Khanna. “I have seen a lot of changes happen. For instance, music production, voice syncs, voice texture, and the music itself has changed,” says Javed Ali, adding that he has also evolved as a musician. “A lot in my voice diction and stage performance has evolved over the years,” he says.

It wasn’t easy for Javed Ali to make it big in Bollywood, which was already filled with many eminent singers like AR Rahman, Sonu Nigam, Udit Narayan, and Hariharan, who were ruling the music industry back then. But his soulful voice and versatile tracks led him to deliver some hits in films like Jodha Akbar, Raavan, Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani, Jab We Met, Rockstar, and recently, the Hindi version of Srivalli in Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1, to name a few. He became one of people’s favourites and won several national and international music awards in the years that followed his debut.

Javed Ali performing live in the concert at Dublin Square

We caught up with this sensational singer after a performance at Dublin Square in Mumbai, which was part of his India tour, the first one after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. The singer opened up about how challenging it is to be back on stage after a hiatus of two years. “It’s amazing to be back on live tours. After COVID, we have done a lot of concerts, but being a singer, every new concert is challenging for me,” Javed begins. He adds that he did several virtual concerts during the pandemic, “but it was not as energetic as compared to a live concert where you can connect with audiences and enjoy the moment.”

Has anything changed in terms of how live concerts are received by the audiences post-pandemic? “Yes, people have started coming in the same numbers after the pandemic with more energy and enthusiasm. So it’s fun to perform at such concerts and entertain people,” expresses the singer who, when asked if the management of performing spaces needs to improve after the death of KK, politely declined to respond.

When asked if he ever thought of giving up this career during turbulent times, the singer tells us that he prefers taking small steps. “As a person, I believe in taking small steps to achieve my dreams. And I received a lot of love from my fans all these years,” says the Kun Faya singer.

