Bollywood film music composer and songwriter Mithoon, talks about his love for music and more

Popularly known as the multifaceted music composer and songwriter, Mithoon Sharma – better known only by his first name – is behind some of the most eerie and haunting melodies in recent times. Born into a family of musicians, Mithoon has always showcased his family lineage in his award-winning work, through experimentation and authenticity. He began his career as a composer in 2006, at the age of 19, with the movie Bas Ek Pal. This year, we see him basking in the spotlight again, with films like Khuda Hafiz 2, HIT: The First Case, Shamshera, Ek Villain Returns, and Gadar 2: The Katha Continues, in his kitty. Mithoon tells where his passion for music comes from, and a lot more.

2022 is a busy year for you with back - to - back releases. How does it feel after the pandemic brought things to a standstill?

Yes, I do have a lot of releases coming up, and it is more than usual, but my excitement is never the number of releases. It is in creating music that my audience connects with and that works well for the movies I am working on. The movies lined up are very different from each other.

How was the experience of creating music for different genres of movies?

The experience has been exhilarating and satisfying. Each project is different from the other and required me to sometimes take the not-so-conventional path, but the end result has been satisfying.

’Shamshera marks your first association with YRF. Tell us a bit about that...

I have been living with Shamshera for a few years now, because the project got delayed on account of the pandemic. Karan Malhotra is a high-energy and vivacious director and he opened me up like never before. The music that has been created is soaked in the characters and the era of Shamshera.

Tell us about your two new tracks that were released the same day.

Ji Huzoor, sung by Aditya Narayan, from Shamshera was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and has been getting great reviews. I am glad the listeners have connected with it. It is the introductory song for the character of Ranbir, and the way Karan has picturised the song is also noteworthy. The other track Kitni Haseen Hogi, from Hit, is a melancholic love song by Arijit Singh and again is based on the characters in the movie. I have been getting a lot of love for that one too.

Did technology help when working on a variety of projects like these?

Technology is an enabler and will continue to be so, but the composer/songwriter has to create something for technology to enable the process. But yes, these days one can be in any corner of the world and still get work done as we discovered in the pandemic, and this is all thanks to technology.

You have completed decades in the industry. What have you gained? Are there any challenges that you faced?

My dream of becoming a filmmusic composer/songwriter is what I have gained, along with the love and support of wellwishers, music lovers, and others in the industry. The challenge has always been to outdo what I have put out or created before and evolve.

You are a composer and singer. Which is closer to your heart and why?

I’m a composer and songwriter. Though I do sing and have done so in projects, my core essence is still composing and there are so many talented singers out there who may suit a particular character/situation of a movie better than I could.

What’s your take on remakes of old hits?

It started out as a fad, but I am not sure that’s the case anymore. I had re-created Ae Mere Humsafar, but then I decided not to do it anymore.

What was that song in your career which made you feel like you had finally achieved what you wanted?

I guess my first ever original song Tere Bin, sung by Atif Aslam. I was all of 19 and travelling in an autorickshaw to college, when I heard my own song play. It was certainly a high!

What’s next for you?

More music for sure…this year will also see my project with Revathi releasing…and Gadar 2 with director Anil Sharma.