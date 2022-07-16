New Zealand-based music group Moksha Base releases a new Tamil song, En Uyirai

New Zealand-based band Moksha Base may be new to the world of music, but their melodies come with the band’s trademark. Whether it is Cheru Meghamay or Vathikkalu Vellaripravu, the band always surprises its fans with its soulful renditions. After a year since the release of Sara Sara Saara, the band has launched their new song En Uyirai.

Composed by Shankar Narayanan and Prasanna Kumar, the song beautifully brings out the soul of Tamil music and cinema. The musicians, who have been working on the song since the pandemic began, have penned a beautiful love story to match the lyrics with the sounds of guitar and percussion blended with singer Aswathy Sasidharan’s melodious voice.

“I first wrote the guitar parts when New Zealand was in lockdown back in 2020 and shared his idea with Shankar. We've got plenty of options for vocals within the band but we wanted Aswathy to lend her voice,” says Prasanna, who tells us that the song is a result of improvisation among the group members. He tells us that the process was spontaneous and started with one of the band members’ humming the tunes. However, the lyrics of the track are the result of multiple drafts. “The song went through many different versions before the final version was agreed upon,” adds the composer.

Still from En Uyirai

Showcasing some picturesque locations of Rotorua, New Zealand, En Urirai captures the imagination of exploring a whole new destination. For the band, it all started with playing music together as a hobby but gradually the passion grew serious and resulted in a professional band. When asked if the band members share a collective love for Tamil music, he shares that their goal is to write songs that put New Zealand Tamil music on the world map. “And that's what we are hoping to achieve. Our first and second single was written in Malayalam and Hindi. I'd like to think that we write in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and English,” shares the musician and reveals that the band members are in the midst of writing their debut album, “And we're quite excited about it.”

Apart from this, the band members are also reviving and polishing their live performances and Prasanna expresses that he would like to perform in India with all the band members. “We want to share more with the global audience. Hopefully, we will be able to grow our social media presence soon and make our songs heard by many more people across the world,” Prasanna says in conclusion.