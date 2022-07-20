Adnan Sami says 'Alvida' to Instagram, deletes all pictures

The 'Lift karade' hitmaker now has just one post on the photo-sharing website, which reads ‘Alvida' meaning goodbye in English.

The reports state that recently Adnan Sami was all over the news after he posted stunning photos from his holiday with his family, flaunting his transformed self. On July 19, the singer left his fans worried after he deleted all his posts on Instagram. He dropped a cryptic five-second video on Instagram that said 'Alvida'. The caption too said the same thing. There is no clarity why Sami who has a fan following of over 674K on the platform made this move which has left all his fans in shock.

Also read: Bollywood celebs come in support as Adnan Sami shuts up troll on Lata Mangeshkar

Sami had played the piano since the age of five and composed his first piece of music when he was nine years old. born in London on 15 August 1971, his parents Arshad Sami Khan, a Pakistani Air Force veteran and diplomat of Pashtun origin, and Naureen, who was originally from the Indian Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Sami acquired Indian Citizenship in the year 2016.

The 50-year-old is known for his popular tracks such as 'Sun Zara', 'Kabhi toh nazar milao', 'Tera Chehra', 'Saathiya', 'Bhardo jholi', and 'Meter down' among many others, he’s also called the "Sultan of Music" and has been awarded the Padma Shri for his contribution to music on 26 January 2020.

Also read: 'Nachenge Saari Raat' hitmaker Taz of Stereo Nation passes away at 54; Amaal Mallik, Adnan Sami share condolences