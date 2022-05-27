Fine Tune: Padma Shri Pankaj Udhas to perform at Science City Auditorium
The artist will be performing for a noble cause that benefits cancer patients
Raima Ganguly Published : 27th May 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 27th May 2022 12:00 AM
Padma Shri Pankaj Udhas will be here in the city at Science City Auditorium to mesmerise the audience with his soulful ghazals. The artist will be performing for a noble cause that benefits cancer patients and brings in a sense of cultural harmony.
What: Pankaj Udhas Live
Where: Science City Auditorium
When: June 4 (1 pm onwards)
Contact: Details on BookMyShow