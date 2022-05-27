Fine Tune: Padma Shri Pankaj Udhas to perform at Science City Auditorium

Padma Shri Pankaj Udhas will be here in the city at Science City Auditorium to mesmerise the audience with his soulful ghazals. The artist will be performing for a noble cause that benefits cancer patients and brings in a sense of cultural harmony.

What: Pankaj Udhas Live

Where: Science City Auditorium

When: June 4 (1 pm onwards)

Contact: Details on BookMyShow