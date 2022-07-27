Popular music festival Lollapalooza comes to India. Here is what we know so far...

BookMyShow is bringing down one of the most iconic music festivals of the world to Mumbai -- Lollapalooza. This will mark the festival's first foray into Asia. The multi-genre fest is known for bringing some big names acts on stage so Indian music fans are in for a treat. Although the organisers have not revealed the line-up yet (the list is slated to be out by the end of August), what we do know is that Lollapalooza India will feature four stages with over 20 hours of music from both India as well as international acts. The event will take place at Mumbai on January 28-29, 2023.



Lollapalooza was started in 1991 in Chicago by Perry Farrell, singer of the rock band Jane's Addiction. Over the years it has played host to famous bands such as Nine Inch Nails, Pearl Jam, Red Hot Chilli Peppers and Soundgarden. The fest gets its name from a late 19th-century/early 20th-century American phrase that means "an extraordinary or unusual thing." While its home is in Chicago, Lollapalooza has also hosted fests in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France and Sweden. Now India is the eighth country it is being held in. The 2022 Lollapalooza is happening in Chicago this weekend. The headliners include Metallica, Dua Lipa, Green Day, Doja Cat and others.

Limited early bird tickets for Lollapalooza India to go live on August 1. Watch this space for more updates on the headliners.

Details: lollaindia.com