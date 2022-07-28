Indian singers Raashi Sood, Raaja Kumari get featured on the Times Square Billboard

Punjabi playback singer Raashi Sood and singer-songwriter Raaja Kumari were featured on the Times Square Billboard in New York City for their recent collaboration for the song, Out of Love.

Raashi, who is known for songs such as Sorry Sorry and Mil Mahiya said, “I started my journey 10 years ago and hustled really hard to make my name in the industry. I am absolutely over the moon and cannot thank the unwavering love and support that I've been getting from the audiences and well-wishers enough (sic).”

According to media reports, the song Out of Love, composed by Raashi, is a breakup song. She said it was a fusion of Punjabi pop music and English hip-hop. She also said, “It's a huge moment. I'd like to say to all the other South Asian artists, especially women that we are equal. Let's go out there and rock it. Urban Punjabi pop music with punchy and powerful English hip-hop. (sic)”

Raja posted a picture of her and Raashi being featured on the Times Square Billboard on her Instagram handle. She captioned the picture, “Thank you @spotify @spotifyindia for putting not just 1, but 2 Indian women on a Billboard in Times Square! Little Naya standing in for @raashisood because when one of our dreams come true…a million more dreams are born! Thankful (sic)."