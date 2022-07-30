Billie Eilish surprises fans with impromptu performance

Billie Eilish gave an impromptu performance at Hollywood's Amoeba Music record store – a popular hangout location for indie music lovers – on Friday. Billie's second studio record Happier than Ever will celebrate its first anniversary on Sunday so the 20-year-old singer decided to commemorate the milestone by performing an acoustic set of selections from the record, as reported by media sources.

Media sources reported that the event drew huge crowds who gathered at the record store to see Billie play a set that comprised four songs. Her older brother, producing partner and tourmate, Finneas joined her onstage with an acoustic guitar and supporting vocals.

Also read: Billie Eilish protests Texas abortion law at Austin City Limits 2021

Media reports also stated that after Billie opened with the song Billie Bossa Nova, following which she sang TV, she asked the crowds to suggest the next song; the gathered audience reportedly asked for the song Getting Older.

The crowds, reportedly, sang the song along with Billie. At the end of the performance the singer thanked the crowds and before exiting said, “And happy Happier Than Ever anniversary, b**** (sic)”

Between songs, Billie reportedly thanked the audience for coming to the performance despite the short notice to see her and Finneas play and noted that the first anniversary of Happier Than Ever also falls on her brother's 25th birthday.

Also read: Grammys 2021: Billie Eilish makes history as track for unreleased Bond film wins

According to media sources Billie reflected on the record completing one year and said, “You guys are just the best. It's been the most amazing year, and you've been so sweet and respectful about this album, and I just love you! (sic)”

Billie and Fineas are currently on a month-long break from their world tour to promote the record; the tour began in New Orleans in February and is scheduled to conclude at the end of September in Perth, Australia, as reported by media sources.