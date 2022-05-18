Indie music band Dream Note discusses their latest album Dhun and their ongoing ‘Dream Tour’

Dream Note, an indie music band with two exceptionally talented musicians from Jaipur — Gaurav Tiwari and Taresh Agarwal — is making waves in the independent music scene in India with their impactful songwriting and soulful compositions in pop, ambient and rock music. Taresh Agarwal is the guitarist and music producer for the band, while Gaurav Tiwari gives the vocals and lyrics for the music. The band is now on a six-city tour called ‘The Dream Tour’. We caught up with Gaurav and Taresh to know more about Dream Note’s latest release, Dhun and their music journey.

Tell us about your new release. What is the story behind it?

“Our new EP release is Dhun. It comprises five tracks: Dil, Kahani, Khoyi Hui Dhun, Zaroori Nahi, and Zeher. We released these songs after a huge gap. Taresh had met with an accident and was severely injured. We were facing a tough time and music was our medicine. Every song on this EP is made for the audience who can connect with some part of their lives.”

When did you decide to start a band? What inspired you to name it ‘Dream Note’?

“We were performing in colleges along with our friends, taking part in competitions back in 2014. We used to jam together and make covers of commercial songs. It was somewhere along those lines that we decided we wanted our own band. It was our passion and we pushed ourselves to achieve it. We used to listen to a lot of other artistes like Coldplay. We never actually thought much about the name of the band. But today, our songs and the name of the band fit like a perfect puzzle.”

Also read: Singer Dinker Kalvala talks about his song, Rendu Kallu and working with Anirudh Ravichander

How was the pandemic for you? A boon or bane?

“The pandemic was very confusing and draining for us. We had planned our first tour in 2019, around the same time when the pandemic started. It was demotivating and very distracting for us to focus on the good. That way it was definitely a bane. Looking at the good part, we had the space to think, revisit our works, and have more jamming sessions. There were internal things to be fixed. We watched a couple of films and listened to various other artists and music from different genres. So yeah, a boon and bane.” *laughs*

During the same time, other indie artists arrived and shifted the music culture in India. How do you feel about it?

“It feels very good. It was always the dominance of Bollywood or songs from movies that were appreciated but now people are shifting to independent artistes. Post pandemic, it is even better because artistes used Instagram and other online platforms to showcase their talents and entertain the audience. Also, Spotify is a major source for any artiste today; they curate playlists that include new songs.”

How do you feel about your audience? What is the message you share with the audience through your music?

“The response and love we get are overwhelming. We feel too blessed to have our work appreciated. It is an indescribable feeling to see your audience enjoy your music and sing along louder than you. Live performances connect us with them and so far on our tour, we have made so many connections. It makes us very happy. The message we want to share with our audience is to be kind and patient, believe in yourself, have faith, and work for what you are passionate about.”

The band will be performing live next in New Delhi (May 21), Chandigarh (May 22), and Jaipur (May 28).