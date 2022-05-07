BTS releases logo trailer of their new anthology album, ‘Proof’

Popular K-pop band Bangtan Sonyeondan, popularly known as BTS, has released the teaser to a new anthology album titled ‘Proof’, which will contain their past tracks and three new songs. The five-minute-long teaser showed the logo of every album by BTS, including ‘2 Cool 4 Skool’, the one with which they made their music debut.

The teaser ended after revealing the new albumׄ’s logo and its release date: June 10, 2022.

Bighit Music announced in a statement that BTS will be celebrating their ninth anniversary this June and that they are successfully sprinting forward since 2013, all thanks to their fans’ unwavering love and support. They said, “The BTS anthology album that embodies the history of BTS will be released as they begin a new chapter as an artist that has been active for nine years to look back on their past endeavors (sic).”

They added, “We hope that you look forward to BTS’ anthology album ‘Proof’, and relive the history that BTS and ARMY made together so far, and will continue to make in the future to come (sic).”

So, before the album is released, let’s take a brief look at Bangtan’s history:

Bangtan Sonyeondan (which loosely translates to ‘bulletproof boy Scouts’) was formed with seven members (RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Jungkook) in 2010 under Big Hit Entertainment. During this period, they featured in songs of other K-Pop artistes including 2 AM and Lee Seung Gi. They also started to garner attention through their presence on social media, and by creating cover versions of other tracks and uploading them on YouTube.

Finally, they made their debut on June 6, 2013 with their first single album ‘2 Cool 4 Skool’. In 2014, their second mini-album, ‘Skool Love Affair’, topped the Gaon Album Chart in South Korea and marked their presence on Billboardֲ’s World Album Chart, giving them their first breakthrough. Their first full-length album ‘Dark & Wild’, came second in South Korea in 2014.

BTS got their major global recognition in 2017 when they became the first K-Pop group to receive a certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for their single ‘Mic Drop’. They are also the first K-Pop group to top the US Billboard 200, with their studio album ‘Love Yourself Tear’. They became one of the few groups to have four US Number One albums within two years. They also became the fastest music group to accumulate five US Number One singles since Michael Jackson.

In 2021, they became the first K-Pop group to be nominated for the Grammy awards with their digital single ‘Dynamite’. In 2022, they were again nominated for the Grammys with the song ‘Butter’, for which they also won at the AMAs.

Also read: Read BTS' full speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York

Why does Gen-Z love BTS?

For starters, they have a massive fan base owing to their catchy and addictive music. They do not restrict themselves to one category of music and experiment with various genres.

BTS is among the few musicians who talk about issues like mental health, bullying, and the need for self-love. They launched a campaign called ‘Love Myself’ with UNICEF to build the belief that “true love first begins with first loving myself.”

This boy band is also known for their impeccable sense of fashion and style, be it an award ceremony, the red carpet of an event, or even the niche category of airport fashion that is popular in South Korea.

Since 2010, BTS has stood the test of time and stuck together despite several conflicts, giving major friendship goals.

Their admirable and intense dedication toward work reflects in everything they do, right from their perfectly choreographed dance moves for a performance or music video, to their exceptional live singing skills.