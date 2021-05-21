The K-pop superband BTS is on a roll with breaking records.

On Thursday they released their new music video - Butter and their fans cannot seem to get over it. Butter is the fastest music video in the history of YouTube to hit 10 million views in just 13 minutes of its release. This is their second English song, the first being Dynamite, which remained 38 weeks on the Billboard charts and had gone to be double platinum in March.

Although the video starts with a brief black and white colour theme, it soon transitions into vibrant sets and props, which are more like the band’s signature style. This is accompanied by colourful wardrobe changes too. The members of the band RM, Jin, J-Hope, V, Jimin, Suga, and Jungkook delivered a song that keeps you grooving and lyrics that are easy to remember. With easy-to-replicate dance moves, Butter lets you do your happy summer dance, and that is the vibe of the entire video. The outfit also gives a nod to their fandom - Army.

Watch the MV here:

Ahead of the music video’s release, the seven-member troop hosted a preview teasing their fan base. They prepared buttered sandwiches, while they discussed their track. They called it “charismatic” and also added that true to the title the song will “melt everyone’s hearts like butter.”

Check out the teaser picture:

The band also confirmed that they will be performing Butter for the first time live on Sunday for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.