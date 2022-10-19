Grammy-nominated Indian classical violinist Kala Ramnath on playing a western instrument with classical tunes

Kala Ramnath, whose name means ‘art’ in Sanskrit, grew up playing the violin to become one of the finest classical violinists in India. A Grammy-nominated violinist and recipient of the Sangeet Natak Academy award, among others, Kala is recognised as one of the 50 best instrumentalists in the world.

In her illustrious musical journey, Kala has shared the stage with some of the greatest musicians including Kai Eckhart, Edgar Meyer, Bela Fleck, Terry Bozzio, Abbos Kossimov, Airto Moreira, Giovanni Hidalgo, and rock legend Ray Manzarek of the Doors. She has performed at some of the renowned music festivals in India and abroad such as the Sydney Opera House, London's Queen Elizabeth Hall, and New York's Carnegie Hall, to name a few.

Recently, Kala took the centre stage with Ustad Zakir Hussain for a performance at Esplanade Theatre, Singapore. We caught up with her to know more about her and how music has evolved over the years as she shares some of her fondest memories from her musical journey. Excerpts:

You have collaborated with many musicians in India and abroad. How do you think that has shaped you as a violinist, especially when you play an English instrument for Indian classical music?

When I collaborate with any artiste, I get to know not only them as a person due to their interactions but also their approach to music. And when it is artistes from other genres, there is so much to learn from them. Even with my instrument, the way I play it and the way it is played in the West. All these interactions and rich musical experiences have somehow only enriched me as a musician. I feel all these things that I see, hear and learn stay in some part of my brain and come out in my music with my take on it, somewhere, sometime and then I realise that this was from that so-and-so interaction.

Do tell us some of the beautiful memories from the past that shaped you as a musician of this stature.

One memory I can think of is when I played with one of the founders of the Rock Band, the Doors - Ray Manzarek. I did not know who he was when I met him, and I feel that if I had known his stature, I would have gotten overwhelmed. Therefore it was easy for me to work with him and his music and the lesson I got from there was just to listen and interact first with the music and get comfortable before I even know the person.

How do you feel classical music in India has evolved over the years?

Music is constantly evolving and even my music today is different from what it was a few years ago. The very fact that our classical music is alive for over 5,000 years after what we have undergone in the past 5,000 years without any proper documentation, speaks volumes about what our music is. It can never die but it will keep evolving with time and change and still remain our classical music.

How about the training scenario? Has it changed?

Indian music has always been trained in the Guru Shishya Parampara. We have never documented music, so music is not learned by reading and writing like in the West. We hear and play. And that is never going to change but science is playing a more positive role in helping us in ways that were not possible before. Today, we can listen to music on our phones from all over the world. There is YouTube, Spotify, etc. All these have helped accelerate training methods but still, the guru shishya parampara will be the main mode of training due to the way our music is.

Being one of the promising classical musicians of the century, how do you see yourself evolving with music?

I was playing a few years ago and now there is a change. As long as I strive to get better, and each and every collaboration and performance, will only see my music evolving with the times till this hunger in me to excel is satisfied.

You once told us that most of your time was dedicated to the practice and not having friends over or attending any get-to-gathers. We also have a saying that outdoor exposure is important. What would you like to say when it comes to balancing personal life and practice?

I do know the old saying, ‘all work and no play is not good. Yes, I have sacrificed a lot in my childhood to get to where I am today. But that does not mean I am still doing the same. I have tried to balance my life with meeting my family and close friends, going out with them — which means a lot to me — and of course my music and my other hobbies.

You have learned from the best musicians in India. How did that contribute to your musical endeavours and as an individual?

I will just say that I am really blessed to have gotten to learn from the best and the very fact I am here today speaks of what has contributed to my growth.

