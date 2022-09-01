Music composer Vikram Montrose is all set for his first independent music album post Liger

Composer-singer-songwriter Vikram Montrose is known for creating some hooking tunes including Kar Har Maidan Fateh from Sanju, KGF’s Adheera song, and Jai Hindi Ki Senaa from Shershaah among others. But the songs, Liger Hunt Teaser and Attack from Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger brought him into the limelight. Though the film failed at the box office, the songs of the movie have still managed to run successfully on many playlists.

Fused with the tunes of metal guitar Liger Hunt, he says, is more on the techno and industrial music space while Attack is more Trap/Moombahton space. “This is something I loved doing since Tera Baap Aaya (Commando 3),” enthuses Vikram who joined hands with music supervisor Azeem Dayani who has worked with many films including Shershaah, Bachchan Pandey and Liger. “He (Azeem) wanted power-packed songs that best describe the aura and the never say never the fearless attitude of Liger,” adds the musician.

Having grown up in a family where his mother was a trained classical singer and his father enjoyed listening to music, Vikram developed his love for sounds as a child. However, he says it was his father who actually got him started when he gifted him a carton of cassettes that had all the old songs from all the legendary artists in the Indian music industry. “And after listening to those songs I was fascinated by the process of song making and creation. And then the exposure to international music, world music, and world cinema happened which had a major influence on me,” recalls the musician, who loves composing romantic songs. “It has a different vibe to it than the usual format. I like approaching a song in my own way because I believe every person is different and so is there a way of expressing,” muses the composer.

Being a cinema lover, Vikram has many influences on his music as well; however, there hasn’t been anyone he could name. “Every artist has some outstanding work so it’s always has been difficult for me to have one favorite. And I love listening to all genres of music from all over the world,” he says with diplomacy adding that his journey so far has been challenging yet fulfilling. “The fact that the journey has not come easily to me, makes me even more grateful. I am fortunate for all the opportunities I have received thus far, and I look forward to future experiences,” shares Vikram and adds that he is working on an interesting lineup of movies and songs apart from his independent music. “Which is a side I want to share soon with people who love my songs,” says the composer in conclusion.