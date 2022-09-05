Newly-released track, Baarish Mein Tum showcases chemistry of real-life couples Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar and Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh

T-series brings together one of the most loved couples in the entertainment and music industry for their latest romantic song video, Baarish Mein Tum. The love ballad features real-life couple Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar, who married in 2020. The song is sung by another couple, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh, who also got married in 2020.

The song features the playful chemistry of a couple who are set for a Garba night. However, they are unable to make it to the program as their journey gets halted due to their broken vehicle and a heavy downpour. Anyhow, the couple learns to rejoice in one another’s company amid the rain. They dance, eat, sing, and have many playful moments together. In that sense, the lighthearted song touches on the theme of regained intimacy and love between two partners. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar and penned by Samay, with music by Showkidd and Harsh Kargeti. The spirit of companionship in the song is beautifully captured by director Adil Shaikh.

Talking about featuring in the song, Gauahar Khan said, “It was indeed a great experience to be a part of this song, especially because I have always admired Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet, who were also a part of it. That was just a cherry on the cake! Baarish Mein Tum is a beautiful song that left us with some wonderful memories. We've all worked really hard on this song, and I hope the audience likes it.”

Adding to that, Zaid Darbar shared, “Gauahar and I had a blast filming this track. When your partner is around you, it just makes things all the more special and the emotions just come naturally.”

Singer Neha Kakkar said, “Even though Rohanpreet and I have worked on songs together in the past, Baarish Mein Tum truly got us in a romantic zone. The song connects with us on so many levels and I hope fans enjoy it.”

Talking about the theme of the song, Rohanpreet Singh shared, “Baarish Mein Tum is a simple but beautiful track which couples in love will completely relate to.”

Talking about the direction and choreography, Adil Shaikh said, “The excitement is in the journey and not the destination. Baarish Mein Tum depicts just that. The chemistry between Gauhar and Zaid is heart-warming and fans won't want to miss it."

The song is out on the YouTube channel of T-Series.

