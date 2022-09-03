In conversation with Papon: I want respect more than popularity, the song has to be worthy for me to sing and compose

Anyone who follows Hindi cinema music and has heard Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaage from Dum Laga Ke Haisha would know Papon. The singer, who was known as Angaraag Mahanta until he began college earned a new name along with his degree. This was from a group of his friends in college who would listen to Papon during those quintessential grand house parties. After a few drinks, it was Papon who would be asked to sing and play the guitar while others would listen to him in wonder. The gifted folk singer, multi-instrumentalist and composer from Assam, is now a household name with huge admiration across the world. A few minutes into our conversation with Papon, we find out that he is still that same singer who would pick up his guitar and compose music for some simple lyrics that he is fond of. “But those lyrics should have deep meaning,” he clarifies, as he sets the tone for our conversation about his recently released song Kahani Koyi which he has fondly dedicated to the legendary poet and lyricist Gulzar on his birthday August 18. We spoke to Papon earlier this week to know more about Kahani Koyi, the influence of Gulzar’s work on his music, staying connected to his roots and why he isn’t running behind more Bollywood numbers and hits.

Why did you dedicate the song to Gulzar and how has he inspired you in your musical journey?

Gulzar sahab’s words have always inspired me for their simplicity and deep meaning. He turns 88 this year, and instead of presenting him with flowers, I wanted to give him a song. He has been my inspiration since childhood and when I started my career as a singer and composer, Gulzar liked my work. It’s a blessing. He loves me and we have spent hours together talking about many things in life apart from music. I have learned the aesthetics and nuances of writing about life in simple words and using them in songs. My father (Khagen Mahanta) was a legendary folk singer and he told me that you can have your thoughts as abstract as you want but your words should be simple because it’s not poetry but a song that needs to be simple and Gulzar’s lyrics are simple and his thoughts are so rich. All the songs that I jam to over musical evenings are simple and interestingly, every third song turns out to be Gulzar’s with no conscious effort being put into that. I think our choice of music and lyrics is the same. That’s why I connect with him and a lot of people out there.

Your music over the years reflects a commitment to the craft. What goes behind the selection of the songs you sing?

Thank you for observing that! It’s a conscious thought that when someone showcases power to me in the lyrics or how thorough they are with the language, I would pick up the song. I like simple songs with simple words that people can understand but the thoughts have to be deep.

How do you stay connected to your roots and still manage to reinvent yourself?

Interesting question! Not many people could point this out! My upbringing, background and subconscious everything has been about a particular genre that I grew up with. I believe music is for peace and that it is for people, otherwise, it will sink. My father followed the same idea. I come from that background and I couldn’t go for something which is short-lived and tempting, just to hit the charts. I just couldn’t do that. It’s not in my DNA. I started my career late in my life, so, I think I am fortunate to have grown mature and different, so, I don’t think I had a choice to be any other way.

Is that the reason you don’t run behind increasing the number of Bollywood songs you sing?

Yes, that’s true! I would love to have more Bollywood songs because that gives you a lot of popularity but I wouldn’t pick up anything to become more popular and more famous. The song has to be worthy. That has been a conscious decision and I have been lucky to do my choice of work and be accepted by people. I want respect more than popularity. I am a little choosy.

Do you credit yourself for highlighting musical talent from Assam in Bollywood?

I think people like me have been able to break that barrier of someone coming from a different language and being able to sing and take centre stage. This could be the reason that people have started looking far and beyond.

