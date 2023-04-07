Rollinbeat to roll out original compositions on stage

Formed in the year 2019 just before COVID shook the world, Rollinbeat is an indie music band founded by Revathy and Benji JB along with some musicians, singers, song writers and composers, who share a common love for everything music, beats and rhythm. The band has been doing shows in and around Chennai ever since. The group’s first single track album Prechana — the Flop Date was released by Lyca Music and Thedal Nee — An Old Man Love was released on their YouTube channel. The band comprises of Benji JB (vocals), Revathy (vocals), Ravan (vocals), Getzya(vocals), Jonan (guitar), Alvin (percussion) and Psychdrops (keys and bass). Ahead of their performance, we speak to Revathy and Benji to know more about the band.

Also read: Staccato talks new EP, composing for their first web series and international shows

Any special set you have created for Chennaiites when you perform here?

Revathy: This is the first stage where we will be performing all our originals. So that by itself is special for us. With our rhythms, we want to take our audience on a journey of feeling all kinds of emotions and experience fantasies which we have created.

What is the story behind your band name Rollinbeat? And how was it formed?

Benji: Revathy and I started Rollinbeat in 2019. Honestly, Rollinbeat was a catchy phrase, so we used it to name our band. It defines our motive to roll with the beat while we vibe with our compositions.

What is your genre, and how do you keep exploring it?

Revathy: We don’t have a genre per se, but we would like to call ourselves explorers in reggae, Indian folk, and blues with our poetically written life experiences.

What is the process of composition?

Benji: The spark comes from any of us in the group. We value each of our inputs. So when the ideas flow, we take it up to do the deeds.

How do you reach a solution when you guys have a difference of opinion with regard to a piece/composition?

Revathy: One common ideology we have is that no matter who comes up with a contradicting opinion, they should have a good explanation as to why they think what they think. They have to explain to the rest of us why think a certain tune/piece/rhythm/note/composition won’t work out. If the explanation is convincing enough and others want to explore too, we don’t hesitate in taking that path. Else, we go ahead with something that everyone agrees upon.

Also read: Sufi track Tu Hi Tu brings out the thoughtful side of musician Neha Pandey

What do you think about the live music scene in India?

Benji: Until the onset of COVID, there was a demand for live music but this was limited to experienced and established artistes. But with more and more independent artistes coming up and seeing how people are welcoming them, it’s a pretty good scene now.

Beyond live shows, do you think there are platforms for bands to evolve and grow?

Revathy: The scope is very limited. There’s no set process, direction or guidance per se for young and budding artistes. Even for us, it was a struggle in the beginning, to come to where we are today. As such, we want to encourage new artistes and support aspiring bands and musicians.

Rs 299. April 9. 3.30 pm.

Medai — The Stage, Alwarpet.



rupam@newindianexpress.com

@rupsjain

Also read: Creating Havoc!