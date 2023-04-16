Katy Perry and Lionel Richie to perform at King Charles III's coronation show in May

According to reports, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will be performing at King Charles III's coronation concert next month. The performances will be held on the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 7, a day after the new monarch and his wife, Camilla, are crowned at Westminster Abbey.

According to a statement from a popular UK public broadcaster that will air the concert, other artists performing in the concert include British band Take That, opera singers Andrea Bocelli and Sir Bryn Terfel, and others. According to the broadcaster, more performers will be announced “shortly.”

"To share the stage with the other performers at The Coronation Concert is a once-in-a-lifetime event, and it will be an honour and a celebration," Lionel said in a press release, while Katy told media sources that she was "excited to be performing.”

According to reports, Katy, Take That, and Lionel all have ties to Charles' charitable foundations. Katy also performed at US President Joe Biden's inauguration in 2021. Andrea previously performed for Charles' mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away in September last year at the age of 96.

The concert is part of a three-day event that begins on May 6 with the coronation. Sources added that the audience is expected to include 20,000 members of the general public and guests.

The lineup for the coronation concert had been closely watched after media reports earlier this year claimed that several performers, including prominent British singers Adele, Ed Sheeran, and Elton John, were either unavailable or declined to participate due to scheduling conflicts.