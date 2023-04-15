Jyoti Kavi: Mirroring solace, love, existential questions and more

Independent singer-songwriter Jyoti Kavi’s upcoming single, Sukoon is inspired by her own life experiences and more. Earlier, her past singles like Dagar Dagar, Aazma, and Saaware Sun, combine elements across various genres. From the simple joys of companionship to the hurt of losing someone, each composition starts with the seed of an idea that grows.

Also read: Rohan Solomon takes us far from the madding crowd

For example, Kaash, one of her earliest songs, was simply an idea about how we don't value people until it’s too late. “But I didn’t write the song first. It was just a basic dubstep track and an alaap that captured the angst. The melody and lyrics followed that... To me emotion is what drives the song; from there, it can go in any direction. I am not a trained musician, so my music and process are very instinctive,” she tells us.

Sukoon is about getting away, tuning out the world, and enjoying some ‘me time.’ “Our lives are dominated by technology, deadlines, and stress from the moment we wake up until the moment we go back to bed. That idea sparked a yearning for a ‘full detox’—some time spent connecting with nature, reflecting, and discovering inner tranquilly. This emotion is incredibly genuine, and I think it's something we can all identify with. I want Sukoon to help others find their inner peace by sharing the tranquilly I discovered after going through my own path,” the artiste shares.

Also read: Jaan Kumar Sanu shares how being a starkid has been both a boon and bane for him

Speaking about her inspirations for Sukoon, she adds, “First, my mental space at the time. Then of course there were these words that kept repeating in my brain – fade away, let the world just fade away. Quite independently, I was playing around with some chords as usual and this melody just got stuck in my head. And at some point, the dots connected – the melody and the words just perfectly captured what I felt - and Sukoon came together.”

Will stream on all platforms from April 15.

E-mail: chokita@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @PaulChokita